MSCHA HOCKEY

EDWARDSVILLE 12, FRANCIS HOWELL 0: Tyler Schaeffer had five goals as Edwardsville made its Mid-States Club Hockey Association debut with a 12-0 defeat of Francis Howell at the St. Peters (Mo.) Rec-Plex Friday night.

“We got off to a slow start, but picked it up and ended the game really well,” said Tiger coach Jason Walker. “It was a good way to start the (MSCHA) season.”

John Paul Krekovich had a hat trick Lucas Tucker two goals and solo goals came from Colin Fischer and Trevor Dailey. Mason Young got the shutout for EHS, who outshot the Vikings 39-19.

The Tigers take on Lindbergh at 9:30 p.m. Nov. 11 at Kennedy Rec Center in Suson Park in Mehlville, Mo.