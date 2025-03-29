EAST ALTON/WOOD RIVER - Tyler Ragusa is a well-rounded student and natural leader.

For his dedication, Tyler Ragusa is a Student of the Month for East Alton-Wood River High School.

Ragusa, a senior at EAWR, plays soccer and participates in the Spirit Club. He loves supporting the school’s athletic programs.

He is also a member of the National Honor Society, which requires high grades and many hours of community service. He has completed over 30 hours of community service by volunteering at the East Alton Soapbox Derby and other events, including his role as a senior mentor. In this position, he guides underclassmen through their transition to high school and acts as a friendly face and supporter.

He also serves as the vice president of the Student Council, which requires a lot of responsibility and hard work. He has been named to the high honor roll for all four years of high school, and he is a Gold Level Renaissance recipient.

When Ragusa isn’t busy with schoolwork or his extracurricular activities, he works at Olive Garden and spends time with his friends and family. He has big plans for after high school, and his loved ones and teachers know he will accomplish them.

“[I plan] to attend Illinois State University for business administration,” he said, adding, “I love dogs and traveling.”

Congratulations to Tyler for this recognition from East Alton-Wood River High School!

