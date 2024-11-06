JACKSONVILLE — In a tense showdown at the Illinois College Supersectional, Belleville Althoff's Tyler Pollock stepped up when it mattered most, securing a spot in the Class 2A state semifinals with a decisive penalty kick. The sophomore midfielder's successful shot concluded a dramatic 4-2 victory in the penalty shootout against Chatham Glenwood on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024.

The match featured a comeback by Althoff, who faced a 2-0 deficit before rallying to tie the game. The Crusaders will advance to face Lemont at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024, in Hoffman Estates, marking their third trip to the state finals in four years, though it is their first appearance in IHSA Class 2A state.

The match began with Glenwood taking the lead, as Luke Baxter scored off a Lucas Smith throw-in, giving the Titans a 1-0 advantage at halftime.

Glenwood extended its lead to 2-0 with a goal from senior Miles Calderon early in the second half. However, Althoff responded quickly, beginning their comeback with an own goal that stemmed from a Nate Pitre free kick, which came less than a minute after Calderon's goal.

With this victory, Althoff improved its record to 24-4, while Chatham Glenwood concluded its season with a record of 19-6-3.

