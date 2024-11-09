HOFFMAN ESTATES - Tyler Birdsong's goal after 22 minutes was the only goal of the match, as the Belleville Althoff Catholic defense and goalkeeper Zach WInkler made it stand up despite very good pressure as the Crusaders won over Lemont 1-0 in the semifinals of the IHSA Class 2A boys soccer semifinals Friday afternoon at Hoffman Estates High School in northwest suburban Chicago.

Birdsong's goal came off a scramble in front of the Lemont goal, and was ruled by the referee to have barely crossed the line before it was cleared away, giving Althoff the goal in the 23rd minute. Before that, both teams did have chances, as the opening minutes was more of a feeling out process.

Article continues after sponsor message

After the goal, Lemont became the aggressor in an effort to gain the equalizer, but Winkler had a pair of good saves late in the half, and the Althoff defense stood tall as the first half ended 1-0 for the Crusaders.

In the second half, Lemont kept up its aggressive approach, and it almost paid off for them, but Winkler came up big in the Crusader goal, safely catching a shot directly at him, and also being able to deflect a pair of shots over the top or parried wide, The Crusaders also had a pair o opportunities, particularly on a counterattack in the 72nd minute, but the Lemont keeper was able to knock it away.

In the end, the Crusader defense stood stout, and was able to stop Lamont's attacks in preserving the win, advancing Althoff to its third final in the last four years, but its first in Class 2A.

The Crusaders are noe 25-4-0, and face the winner of the second semifinal between Crystal Lake Prairie Ridge and Chicago DeLaSalle Catholic on Saturday afternoon at 4:30 p.m. Lemont is now 23-4-1, and will play in the third and fourth place match tomorrow morning at 9 a.m against the loser of the Wolves and the Meteors.

More like this: