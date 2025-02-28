ALTON - With 40 years in the construction industry, Tycon Builders is looking toward the future.

On Feb. 28, 2025, Tycon Builders celebrated its 40th anniversary with a party at their location at 3414 College Avenue in Alton. As owner Paul Yost reflects on the past four decades, he is proud of the work they’ve completed and hopes to do more in the future.

“We’re fortunate. After this many years, it just seems to flow,” Yost said. “Our phone’s been ringing for 40 years. I can’t even count how many leads we’ve had. That’s the key. The phone has got to ring.”

Yost started his training as a high schooler at Alton High School’s J.B. Johnson Center. He helped build two houses during his junior and senior years.

Out of high school, he started Paul Yost Construction before partnering with another contractor and founding Tycon Builders. Forty years later, Yost is the sole owner of Tycon and couldn’t be prouder of the company he and his staff have built.

Tycon Builders balances building and remodeling projects. They are currently building homes at The Woodlands, and they take on a few other building projects every year.

But at this point in the business, remodeling is their “mainstay,” Yost said. They prioritize one-week jobs and other projects with quick turnarounds, like kitchen and bathroom remodels. He said the company enjoys working with homeowners to build their dream homes.

“It’s really neat, because you are building people’s dreams and what they’ve been thinking about for a long time and then making it happen. So it is neat, and people are generally very excited to get that work done and are very happy about it,” he shared. “A lot of times they’ve been planning for, waiting for, saving for a long time. There’s definitely a lot of excitement with that, so you want to keep that excitement going all the way to the end.”

In addition to taking care of customers, Yost makes it a point to take care of his employees. Tycon regularly buys and flips houses, partly to ensure the team members have work year-round. Unlike other construction companies, where an employee’s hours are dependent on weather and projects, the staff at Tycon can count on steady paychecks.

And the company shares its success, too. Yost believes mid-year bonuses, steady work and other initiatives provide a morale boost and ensure his employees have the resources they need, which is important to him.

“We want to be a good employer and take care of the guys, so we do everything we can to do that,” he said. “I think that makes everybody think a little bit more about it and be more quality-conscious and bringing it to the bottom line, because it’s going to get shared.”

Looking forward, Yost is excited about the business's longevity. He can't wait to celebrate another 40 years of Tycon Builders. In the meantime, he and the rest of the team will continue doing what they love and bringing great builds to the Riverbend region.

“I obviously come in and enjoy work,” he added. “Some people get up and hate going to work. I’d get a different job if I had that.”

For more information about Tycon Builders, including their work and what they can do for you, visit their official website at TyconBuilders.net. You can call their office at (618) 465-7335 to learn more or to set up a free estimate for your project.

