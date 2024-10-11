EDWARDSVILLE - City Of Edwardsville Assistant City Engineer David Sirko has announced that improvements to Berkshire Drive, Gloucester Drive, Nottingham Drive, Surrey Drive and Surrey Court are scheduled to begin Oct. 15, 2024, weather dependent.

The contractor for the project is Christ Brothers Asphalt.

There will be local access only while improvements to each road are being made, and the overall project is expected to take about two weeks to complete; however, this work is weather dependent.

Article continues after sponsor message

During this work, residents are asked to avoid parking any vehicles on the roadways to avoid delays and conflicts.

“All residents who live on, or must utilize these roadways to access their properties, will be allowed to travel on the roadways during construction,” Sirko said. “There will be times, as construction progresses, where alternate routes will need to be utilized.”

Any questions can be answered by contacting the Edwardsville Public Works Department at 618-692-7535.