WOOD RIVER — A two-vehicle crash in Wood River on Illinois Route 143 near the Federico Kia Dealership on Saturday, March 15, 2025, resulted in one person being taken to an area hospital, while three others involved in the incident declined medical attention.

The collision occurred when a vehicle, traveling eastbound, pulled out of the Midwest Petroleum Gas Station and collided with another vehicle.

Wood River Police Chief Brad Wells confirmed the details of the incident.

Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.