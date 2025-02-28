ST. CHARLES COUNTY, MO. - A two-vehicle crash on U.S. 67 south of Red School Road in St. Charles County resulted in a fatality at 2:20 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. The incident involved a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado and a 2005 Mack tractor, both traveling northbound at the time of the collision.

According to the crash report, the driver of the Chevrolet Silverado, a 61-year-old male from Berkeley, Mo., was attempting to make a left turn when he applied the brakes. The driver of the Mack tractor, a 71-year-old male from Pacific, Mo., reportedly struck the rear of the Silverado. The impact resulted in the Silverado being towed away due to total damage.

Emergency responders arrived on the scene, and the driver of the Silverado was pronounced dead at 2:48 p.m. on Feb. 26, 2025, by Dr. Melissa Kroll from Washington University Hospital. He was transported by the St. Louis County Medical Examiner to the St. Louis County Morgue. The driver of the Mack tractor was unharmed and was able to drive away from the scene.

The crash is under investigation, with Trooper J. M. Doyle leading the inquiry, assisted by several other officers from the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The circumstances surrounding the crash, including the speed of the Mack tractor at the time of the collision, are being examined as part of the investigation.

