Village of Godfrey Board of Trustees: Public Safety, Finance, Board Meetings on Aug 6, 2024

GODFREY - Two-time Paralympian Eric Newby is being honored with “Eric Newby Day” on Aug. 29, 2024, in the Village of Godfrey as he prepares for the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris.

Mayor Mike McCormick made the official proclamation naming Aug. 29, 2024, “Eric Newby Day” at Tuesday’s Village Board meeting, where he also highlighted Newby’s athletic accomplishments.

“Eric Newby is a two-time Paralympian, winning silver medals both in the Tokyo [2020] and in Rio de Janeiro 2016 Paralympic Games, and will be competing on Team USA in the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris,” McCormick said.

He added Newby has been a “seasoned veteran” on the USA Wheelchair Rugby team since 2013 and served as co-captain with Chuck Aoki of the 2023 squad. He also earned medals in two previous World Championships, including a bronze medal in 2014 and a silver medal in 2022.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Having moved into a leadership role on the team, he is looking forward to helping create a new identity for this USAWR team, which he calls ‘young, gritty, and scrappy,’” the mayor added. He concluded by stating the village wishes Newby “much success during the 2024 Paralympic Games.”

Applause from attendees followed the official proclamation, after which Newby himself expressed his gratitude for the recognition.

“Thank you guys, this is awesome,” Newby said. “This means a lot. It’s cool to be recognised for all the hard work I do behind the scenes and it’s going to be exciting.

“If you guys have never seen wheelchair rugby, I encourage you guys to watch - and don’t be scared, because we’ll probably fall over a lot.”

Newby said the team takes off for Paris on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024, with their first game set for Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024.

A full recording of the Aug. 6, 2024, Village Board meeting is available at the top of this story or on Riverbender.com/video.

More like this: