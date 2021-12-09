

CARLINVILLE - Carlinville Athletic Director Darrin DeNeve announced today that on Monday, December 27, two-time Olympian Kelsey Card will be recognized during the Carlinville Boys and Girls Holiday Basketball Tournaments.

DeNeve said Kelsey will be recognized after the girls' game featuring Carlinville against Nokomis and before the boys' game that matches up Carlinville and Calhoun.

"Card participated in the discus throw at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio and also the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo," the athletic director said. "She was a standout performer in several throwing events at the University of Wisconsin at Madison, and she was a multi-sport athlete at Carlinville High School, participating in track and field, volleyball, and basketball. She was an eight-time state champion in the IHSA discus and shot put events from 2008-2011."