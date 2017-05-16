EDWARSVILLE – A two-RBI bunt single by Maria Smith scored Anna Burke and Sarah Hangsleben to help Edwardsville past Highland 5-3 at the District 7 complex Monday afternoon. The Tigers moved to 25-4 on the year, while the Bulldogs dropped to 25-3.

The Tigers scored once each in the first and second while Highland scored twice in the top of the second, Emma Lewis coming home on a Burke double to center in the first and Lauren Taplin scoring on a Taryn Brown double in the second to tie things up. Lauren Baer gave Highland a lead with a two-run homer off Jordyn Henricks in the second, Peyton Holzinger scoring ahead of Baer.

The teams traded runs in the fourth before Smith's bunt single gave the Tigers the lead for good.

Henricks went the distance for the win, striking out four and giving up three earned runs on five hits. Taplin was 2-for-3 with two doubles and two runs scored, Burke 2-for-3 with two doubles, a RBI and run scored, Brown 1-for-3 with a double and RBI,, Smith 1-for-3 with two RBIs, Henricks 1-for-3, Hangsleben 1-for-3 with a run scored, Brooke Webber 1-for-3 with a RBI and Lewis a run scored.

Monday's game charged a small admission fee, with all proceeds going to help Bulldog coach Greg Exton's fight with brain cancer; the Tigers presented Exton with $900 raised on the day for his battle.

Edwardsville hosts Granite City in a Southwestern Conference game at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday and visits Alton in a SWC game at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

