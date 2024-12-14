BUNKER HILL — Bunker Hill Community Unit School District #8 is set to host a two-day ALICE Active Shooter Response Training course on Feb. 17 and 18, 2025, aimed at equipping participants with critical skills and strategies to enhance survivability during violent events.

The training will take place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day at Bunker Hill High School, located at 314 S. Meissner, Room #12.

The ALICE (Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter, Evacuate) program focuses on preparing individuals for the critical moments between the onset of a violent incident and the arrival of law enforcement.

Participants who successfully complete the course will become Certified ALICE Instructors, gaining the knowledge and resources necessary to train others in their communities.

Registration for the training is available online at the following link: https://cvent.me/MlGONg?RefId=social.

