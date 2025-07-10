JERSEYVILLE — A two-car collision at the intersection of Illinois Route 109 and Hagan Road in Jersey County caused extensive damage to both vehicles on Thursday morning, July 10, 2025.

Jersey County Sheriff Nick Manns reported that the vehicles were driven by an elderly male and an elderly female.

Despite the severity of the damage, Manns confirmed that there were no serious injuries resulting from the crash.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

Authorities have not released additional details about the incident.