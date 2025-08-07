ALTON — Two people died Thursday morning, Aug. 7, 2025, when a helicopter crashed while working on power lines near the Melvin Price Lock and Dam, officials said.

The crash occurred around 11:30 a.m. in the river near the dam, according to emergency responders who arrived on the scene after reports of a downed helicopter. Responders observed a large clump of smoke and accessed the crash site by boat, where they found a small helicopter submerged in the water.

“All we know now is we have a small helicopter that is down and we do have two occupants on board who were deceased,” Alton Fire Department Deputy Chief Matt Fischer said. “We are waiting on FAA and NTSB to arrive. It is still early in the investigation and we don’t have much more information than that.”

Officials confirmed the two deceased were the helicopter’s occupants. Access to the crash site was difficult due to its location in the river, requiring watercraft to reach the wreckage. Authorities indicated the helicopter was involved in some kind of electrical work at the time of the accident.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are expected to lead the investigation into the cause of the crash.

