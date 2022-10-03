Teresa L. Hammitt, age 59, of Barry, Illinois CALHOUN COUNTY - Teresa L. Hammitt, age 59, of Barry, Illinois, was arrested on multiple charges as a passenger in a traffic stop on Illinois Route 96 near the Mozier Junction in Mozier, Calhoun County, at 5:26 p.m. on Sept. 23, 2022.

Hammitt faces the following charges:

Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine,

Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia,

Pike County, IL Warrant

Stephanie A. Shelton, 45, of Barry, IL.Subsequent to an investigation, the driver, Stephanie A. Shelton age 45, of Barry, Illinois, was arrested on the following charges:

Pike County, IL Warrant

Calhoun County Warrant.

Both subjects were arrested without incident and transported to the Pike County Jail.

All suspect(s) are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law

