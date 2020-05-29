ALTON - Emily Sirianni and Mandy Fox were the first outside customers at eateries in Downtown Alton early Friday afternoon with the beginning of Phase 3 of "Restore Illinois." The two dined at State Street Market.

Sirianni said she saw info about Downtown Alton restaurant openings on Facebook and couldn't wait to grab a quick bite to eat. Fox agreed that she too looked forward to eating outside. Both work at a nearby business in Downtown Alton, they said.

Both Sirianni and Fox said it was wonderful to eat out. Sirianni said she usually eats out once a week and with the bright, sunny day, described it as "an incredible feeling" to be out of the Illinois "stay-at-home" COVID-19 Pandemic order.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker allowed restaurants/bars in the state to open outside in Phase 3 of "Restore Illinois." Gov. Pritzker said if Illinois meets all the requirements in regard to the COVID-19 Pandemic, he may allow Phase 4 to begin at the end of June.

The Alton City Council voted unanimously Wednesday to shut down a small portion of State Street for the bars and restaurants during set times during the afternoon and evening each day. Arrangements are also being made for sidewalk dining at many establishments.

Mac's and Fast Eddie's appear to have the largest outside facilities in the city and are primed for business under state safety guidelines. Mac's inside tables are set six feet apart and were filled with customers by early Friday afternoon.

