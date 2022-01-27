ST. LOUIS COUNTY - The St. Louis County Police on Thursday announced warrants on two suspects in the officer-involved shooting case in the City of Ferguson.

On Thursday, January 27, 2022, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued warrants on suspects August Burns, 23 years of age, of the 1800 block of Nottinghill Row in Florissant, Mo., 63033, for Unlawful Possession of a Firearm and Resisting Arrest, and Clyde Thomas, 35 years of age, of the 5500 block of Highway 32 in Farmington, Missouri 63640, for Resisting Arrest.

At 1:15 p.m. on January 26, 2022, St. Louis Metropolitan Police Officers in full uniform and marked patrol units responded to a call for service for a suspicious vehicle in the 800 block of Rivertrail Court. Upon arrival, officers observed a white Toyota 4Runner wanted relative to a recent homicide that occurred in St. Louis City. The officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but the vehicle failed to stop and fled from the officers. The driver eventually lost control of the vehicle and it came to a stop in the intersection of West Florissant Avenue and Lang Drive.

The occupants of the 4Runner fled on foot. St. Louis Metropolitan Police Officers exited their police units and were subsequently fired upon by at least one suspect. Two officers were injured by the gunfire. Officers returned fire, striking that suspect.

Burns is being held on a $250,000 cash only, no 10%, bond. Clyde is being held on a $50,000 cash only, no 10%, bond. Please note, charges are merely an accusation, and defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

The probable cause statement for Burns reads: "Officers observed a white Toyota 4-Runner that matched a vehicle believed to have been used in a homicide a few hours earlier. Upon observing the marked police vehicles, the 4-Runner fled at a high rate of speed while weaving in and out of traffic. Officers activated the emergency equipment on their vehicles and pursued the 4-Runner. The 4-Runner eventually came to a stop near the intersection of West Florissant Avenue and Lang Drive, and all occupants fled from the vehicle on foot.

"When defendant, one of the rear seat passengers, fled from the vehicle a shotgun fell from where he was seated. When Defendant was arrested, the defendant was wearing an ammunition carrier that was holding shotgun shells. defendant admitted to possessing the shotgun while in the vehicle."

The probable cause statement for Thomas reads: "Officers observed a white Toyota 4-Runner that matched a vehicle believed to have been used in a homicide a few hours earlier. Upon observing the marked police vehicles, the 4-Runner fled at a high rate of speed while weaving in and out of traffic. Officers activated the emergency equipment on their vehicles and pursued the 4-Runner. The 4-Runner eventually came to a stop near the intersection of West Florissant Avenue and Lang Drive, and all occupants fled from the vehicle on foot. When defendant, one of the rear seat passengers, fled from the vehicle on foot and was arrested nearby.

The deceased in the case has been positively identified as Equan Hopson, 23, of the 5900 block of Lucille Avenue in St. Louis, Mo., 63136.

Both SLMPD Officers remain hospitalized at this time. One officer remains in critical condition.

Detectives from the St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons are leading the investigation.

