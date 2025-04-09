ALTON — Two individuals are recovering after being shot on Homer Adams Parkway in Alton on Tuesday, April 8, 2025. The Alton Police Department received a call at 8:55 p.m. Tuesday from a female driver who reported she was en route to an area hospital following the shooting, which occurred near the intersection with College Avenue.

Shortly thereafter, the two gunshot wound victims arrived at a local hospital. One of the victims was subsequently flown to a hospital in St. Louis for additional treatment. Both victims are currently reported to be in stable condition.

Authorities have indicated that the shooting was not random, stating that the vehicle carrying the victims was specifically targeted. As a result of the incident, all northbound traffic lanes on Homer Adams Parkway from East Broadway in Alton were closed while investigators searched for physical evidence. Those lanes have since been reopened.

The Alton Police Department is leading the investigation, with assistance from the East Alton Police Department, Illinois State Police, and the Illinois Department of Transportation.

The investigation remains ongoing, and police are urging anyone with information about the incident to contact the Alton Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at 618-463-3505 ext. 634.

