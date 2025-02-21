BELLEVILLE — Belleville police are investigating a stabbing incident that occurred at a Wal-Mart on Greenmount Commons on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025.

Belleville officers responded to a call at 7:55 p.m. on Thursday and discovered two victims, an adult male and an adult female, at the scene.

The adult male suspect was located by police and taken into custody," Belleville Police said.

Authorities have stated that they are in the preliminary stages of the investigation and currently have no apparent motive for the attack.

The victims were transported to nearby hospitals for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries and further evaluation, the Belleville Police said.

Detectives and Crime Scene personnel have been working on the investigation, but police have confirmed that they are not seeking any additional suspects at this time.

Belleville Police indicated that more information will be released as the investigation progresses.

