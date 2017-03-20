ALTON - A pair of vehicles were damaged in a traffic crash in front of Cheapies Tires in the 3200 block of Broadway in Alton on Monday. The call to Alton Fire & Rescue came at 3:40 p.m.

Alton Fire Department Battalion Chief Tom House said thankfully no one was seriously injured in the crash and everyone at the scene refused treatment.

It appeared one of the drivers was trying to turn into the tire business when it was struck. One of the vehicles was removed from the scene by a flatbed truck.

Traffic was diverted for a short period of time from that lane in Broadway, but the crash was quickly cleaned up.

