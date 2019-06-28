ALTON - There was a two-vehicle accident involving a full-sized pickup truck and a small passenger car at Homer Adams and Godfrey Road next to Beltline Veterinary on Thursday.

Two Godfrey Fire Protection District trucks and Lifestar Ambulance were at the scene.

Article continues after sponsor message

The lanes between the Schnucks Parking lot and the intersection of Godfrey Road and Homer Adams Parkway were closed for a period of time.

During this time period, traffic was backed up because of the accident.

Pat Schwarte also contributed to this story.