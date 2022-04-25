ALTON - Two vehicles crashed at Ninth and Piasa in Alton on Monday morning.

Alton Fire Department Batallion Chief Jeff Knipp said the call for the crash came in at 7:25 a.m. Monday. He said there were no reported injuries in the accident. One of the vehicles, a white pickup truck was turned upside after being hit.

The person in the truck was able to get out of the vehicle on their own, police and fire officials both said.

Alton Police Chief Marcos Pulido said traffic was backed up at the location for a period of time until the scene was cleared.