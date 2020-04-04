Two Vehicles Collide on Godfrey Road and Taylor in Godfrey, Two Transported to Hospital Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. GODFREY - Two cars collided on Godfrey Road and Taylor Avenue in Godfrey on Friday afternoon and Godfrey Fire Protection District members received the call to respond at 3:25 p.m. Subscribe Now to Breaking News Article continues after sponsor message Alton Memorial Ambulance and Lifestar Ambulance Services each transported one injured person to an area hospital. The Godfrey Fire Protection District said both injured were alert on their arrival, but did not have any information on their conditions. Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending