Two Vehicles Collide on Godfrey Road and Taylor in Godfrey, Two Transported to Hospital
April 4, 2020 9:15 AM April 5, 2020 9:17 AM
Listen to the story
GODFREY - Two cars collided on Godfrey Road and Taylor Avenue in Godfrey on Friday afternoon and Godfrey Fire Protection District members received the call to respond at 3:25 p.m.
Article continues after sponsor message
Alton Memorial Ambulance and Lifestar Ambulance Services each transported one injured person to an area hospital.
The Godfrey Fire Protection District said both injured were alert on their arrival, but did not have any information on their conditions.