HARTFORD - Two historically-renowned, but often fictionalized, Native American women waited atop the Hartford Confluence Tower Saturday.

Two women portraying Pocahontas and Sacajawea shared the stories of their characters with families who ventured to the top of the tower, located off Route 3 near Hartford. The stories were told by sisters, Lauren Cranmer and Megan McCann, Cranmer and McCann were asked by the staff at the Confluence Tower to dress for the occasion after previously dressing as the sisters from the iconic film, "Frozen," at an event. Both said they thoroughly researched their parts.

"The story of Pocahontas was a lot different than the Disney movie," Cranmer said. "She never actually saved John Smith."

In fact, Cranmer said, Pocahontas married an English tobacco farmer named John Rolfe, and eventually changed her name to Rebecca Rolfe.

McCann, who portrayed Sacajawea, said she did extensive research on her character as well. Due to the site's significance because of the journey of Lewis and Clark, Sacajawea was an essential historical figure to portray. She was the wife of a French fur trapper who was tasked with guiding the expedition from the unforgiving territory near Montana to the Pacific Ocean.

Confluence Tower Site Interpreter Mary Anne Warmack said the site was created based on the diaries of Lewis and Clark. Warmack said the gardens were planted based on Lewis's journals.

"They ground sunflower seeds to make bread," she said. "They used lamb's ear to sooth sunburns and achy feet. They even used purple cornflower as a toothache remedy."

McCann and Cranmer said they enjoyed sharing history with the children. The duo also dress as various characters from pop culture to entertain children and work events.

"I had a crazy idea to start dressing up as the sisters from 'Frozen,'" Cranmer said.

More information and booking for the sisters can be done on their Facebook page, Ever After Events.

