ALTON - Two young men were discovered on the roof of the old Alton Post Office on Third and Alby around 2 p.m. on Monday.

Apparently, the pair were walking around and talking on the third floor of the old Alton Post Office roof when they were viewed from the Millers Mutual Building and a contact was made to the Alton Police Department.

The Alton Fire Department was called to bring ladders so the officers could search the roof and make sure there was no one else on the roof and nothing left behind. The fire department was called to the scene to assist about 2:30 p.m.

The duo came down on their own after Alton Police instructed them to come down. The Alton Police took the two away for questioning after they were safely on the ground.

