Two SUVs Collide at Alton Intersection Causing Traffic Disruption
April 28, 2025 2:03 PM April 28, 2025 2:16 PM
ALTON — The Alton Fire Department and Alton Police Department responded to a traffic crash at the intersection of East Broadway and Homer Adams Parkway Monday afternoon, April 28, 2025.
Upon arrival, first responders found two SUVs that had collided in the intersection. Traffic was disrupted as emergency personnel managed the scene.
No injuries were reported in the incident.