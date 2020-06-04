ALTON - The Miles Davis Jazz Committee named two students to receive $500 scholarships. The students are Alonzo Johnson from Alton High School and Diego Butron of Marquette Catholic.

Johnson is a student at Alton High School. He participates in Chess Club, Robotic Club, Biology Club, Band, Orchestra and Marching 100. Some of Johnson's awards are a Letter of Commendation and National Society of High School Scholars. He plans to study Mechanical Engineering at Northern Illinois University.

“I learned how to work hard to reach the goals that I set for myself. I had a lot of passions growing up but didn’t have many ways to explore it,” Johnson said.

Butron is a student at Marquette Catholic High School in Alton. He has participated in Basketball, St. Baldricks, theater, and Breast Cancer Awareness Club. Butron is a saxophone, piano and guitar player. Burton received the Madison County Urban League Award. He plans to study psychology and business at Truman State University.

“Listening to and playing music made me want to be better. Not only to become a better musician but a better person. I took that new tenacity and applied it to my daily life,” Butron said.

Butron continued and said: "I truly believe Brick House is the last true love song. The song was written by the lead singer of the Commodores' wife, Shirley Hanna-King, and still continues to represent genuine love to this day. Granted, lyrics like Yeah, she's mighty, mighty, just letting it all hang out might be difficult to associate with love. If you really look into the lyrics, the song is all about acknowledging women for their insecurities and loving them for who they are. The lyrics, "I like ladies stacked and that's a fact, Ain't holding nothing back,' donates the love for bigger women. Especially in the 70s when the song was released, being a bigger person was considered a bad thing. In a world of expectations, it's difficult for anyone to have self confidence, let along self love.

Article continues after sponsor message

"In this song it plain says, "I love big women and that's that, no one can tell me different.' Through music and musicians, we have the ability to use words and sounds to create messages essentially bigger than ourselves."

Johnson said he said his grandparents have had an immense influence on his life and he lives with his dad's parents.

"My grandparents raised me with the love and care that is in a normal family, so I was able to grow up a fairly normal kid, but with a different point of view," he added. "Growing up with my grandparents allowed me to become more hard-working, more inventive, and more humble than a child from an average household. I learned how to work hard and set goals for myself. I had a lot of passions growing up but didn't have many ways to explore them. When it came to things like astronomy or how machines work work, I had to learn them for myself. This isn't an uncommon thing, given most parents don't know much about them either. I made it my goal early on to learn as much as I could to be able to show how smart I was to my grandparents, who didn't share the same excitement.

"To achieve these goals, I spent a lot of time studing history and beginner's physics on my family's old dial-up computer. All these new perspectives allowed me to challenge myself even more, allowing me to participate in things like my robotics club in order to turn all my new thoughts into reality, all while managing to stay on top of my regular school work in order to show my exceptional work ethic through my grades. I grew to gain a reputation as a great improviser in my robotics club."

Johnson said his grandparents taught him early "that I am no better than anyone else, and I took that to heart. I had a large ego in my younger years, but I ultimate realized that we're all great in our unique ways. I have learned how to accept criticsm as well as help from others, because that's the best way to improve myself as a person. I want to be the best version of me that I can be."

Burton's love of music started with Sunday service at his church.

"Growing up in a Baptist family, music was an integral part of my childhood and ultimately shaped who I am. Seeing a group of people using their individual voices and combining them into a beautiful noise was an interesting concept to me. Seeing how happy they were really made me want to be part of the choir. I expressed these feelings to my grandmother, and she found someone to give me piano lessons. Listening and playing music made me want to be better, not only to become a better musician but a better person. I took that new tenacity and applied it to daily life, but I misunderstood the purpose of music. Music isn't about making yourself feel good, it's about giving the gift of inspiration and emotions."

More like this: