Two Students Inducted Into Riverbend Chapter Of The American Christian Honor Society

ALTON - On November 8, 2022, Mississippi Valley Christian School held its second annual induction ceremony for the Riverbend Chapter of the American Christian Honor Society. Gray Sapp, son of Herbert and Julie Sapp of Jerseyville, and Kristen Vaughn, daughter of Mark and Jennifer Vaughn of Bunker Hill, were honored by the secondary student body, faculty, family, and friends. Based on their academic achievements and evidence of personal character and service, the two sophomores were welcomed and challenged by the existing Honor Society members in a symbolic candle-lighting ceremony and were pinned by their parents.

The ACHS was founded in 1979 by the American Association of Christian Schools to Advance Christian Scholarship, Challenge Christian leadership, Honor Christian character, and Stimulate Christian service.