ST. LOUIS - This week, California’s top education official said what many had anticipated but did not want to hear: ?“Don’t expect traditional high school graduation ceremonies for the class of 2020.”? This announcement was yet another disappointment for high school seniors who lost their proms, senior sports banquets, last bows at spring musicals, and other final ceremonies.

Missing out on graduation will not be an issue for Saint Louis area schools, as In-Person Away Virtual Events and EduRAIN have developed a solution for Saint Louis area graduates. EduRAIN will be able to help each educational institution in St. Louis present every student with an opportunity to“walk” in a virtual commencement ceremony using In-Person Away Virtual Events’ virtual avatar robot, “Arrivez.”

Goal: To provide each student with an opportunity to walk in a virtual graduation or commencement exercise using In-Person Away Virtual Events’ Virtual Avatar Robot, “Arrivez” Day of Graduation:?

One student will log into each robot.

Arrivez units are dressed in the appropriate Bot-Stumes

Arrivez units are placed in order based on graduate’s position student logs into Arrivez

Student’s name is called student navigates Arrivez to person distributing.

The student navigates to face photographer with photo of person distributing the document holding it in front of the student and/or changing the tassel from one side to the other student navigates away, logs out, and IPAVE staff members logs in and calls the next student.

This process continues until all students have graduated.

Pricing: Pre-School- 8th grade Students Pricing = Free

HS and College Pricing $1,500 per graduation - Plus $100 a day fee for additional days

For more information: Linda Williams Founder of In-Person Away Virtual Events (IPAVE) ?info@virtualeventplanning.com(877) 284-3734 Bryon Dawayne Pierson Jr. Founder of EduRAIN ??info@edurain.or

