FERGUSON - St. Louis Metropolitan Police Chief John Hayden reported Wednesday afternoon that two officers were rapidly transported to an area hospital Wednesday afternoon after being shot in Ferguson, MO.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department Chief said the shooting happened at West Florissant Avenue and Northwind Estates Drive.

Chief Hayden held a press conference outside the Barnes-Jewish Hospital Emergency Room Wednesday afternoon. Chief Hayden confirmed one of the officers had been shot in the leg and another in the abdomen.

Article continues after sponsor message

"The officer shot in the abdomen is critical," Chief Hayden said. "I ask that people pray for both officers. I believe they took four who were in the car when the officers approached it into custody. The officers were attempting to apprehend a suspect wanted in a homicide investigation when the suspects opened fire on our officers. I am not sure if we were able to return fire. This all happened around 1 p.m. Wednesday."

Chief Hayden said this is a "rough time" for law enforcement and in St. Louis after an officer was struck by a car the other day and this shooting incident.

"It is just tough, they are doing everything they can to keep people safe and these critical incidents keep happening."

More information to come.

More like this: