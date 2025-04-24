ALTON - Alton Police Chief Jarrett Ford reported two separate crashes in Alton on Wednesday, April 23, 2025, occurring within 10 minutes of each other.

The first incident took place at 3:25 p.m. on Wednesday at the intersection of Martin Luther King Drive and West 10th Street. According to Chief Ford, there were no injuries, and the crash caused minimal traffic disruption. A citation was issued to the at-fault driver for failure to reduce speed, with no other citations issued.

Shortly after, at 3:36 p.m., a second crash occurred in the 3000 block of Brown Street. A 60-year-old female driver, determined not to be at fault, was transported by ambulance for minor injuries. The driver found to be at fault received a citation for failure to reduce speed, with no additional citations issued.

Chief Ford’s statements highlight speed as a common factor in both crashes, emphasizing the importance of cautious driving to prevent such incidents.

