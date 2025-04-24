This was the scene at a crash on Martin Luther King Boulevard on Wednesday afternoon. (Photo by Sydney Sinks)

ALTON - Alton Police Chief Jarrett Ford reported two separate crashes in Alton on Wednesday, April 23, 2025, occurring within 10 minutes of each other.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

The first incident took place at 3:25 p.m. on Wednesday at the intersection of Martin Luther King Drive and West 10th Street. According to Chief Ford, there were no injuries, and the crash caused minimal traffic disruption. A citation was issued to the at-fault driver for failure to reduce speed, with no other citations issued.

Shortly after, at 3:36 p.m., a second crash occurred in the 3000 block of Brown Street. A 60-year-old female driver, determined not to be at fault, was transported by ambulance for minor injuries. The driver found to be at fault received a citation for failure to reduce speed, with no additional citations issued.

Chief Ford’s statements highlight speed as a common factor in both crashes, emphasizing the importance of cautious driving to prevent such incidents.

More like this:

Alton High School Presents "Into the Woods" On April 24 to 26, 2025
2 days ago
Driver Charged with Aggravated DUI Following November Calhoun County Crash
Apr 7, 2025
No Injuries Reported After Amtrak Train Strikes Vehicle On Alton Tracks
Apr 15, 2025
ISP Provides More Info On Fatal Motorcycle Incident In Jersey County
Apr 14, 2025
Two-Vehicle Crash Claims Life In St. Charles County
Feb 28, 2025

 