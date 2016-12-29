SOUTH ROXANA - Two suspects involved in an alleged mob action are not in custody in South Roxana, while one man has been charged with both mob action and aggravated battery in regard to an incident that occurred on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016.

Joshua Landry was charged with mob action and aggravated battery, Joshua Brown and Tommy Sykes were charged with mob action. Joshua Landry was taken into custody the night the police learned about the stabbing and is currently being held in Madison County Jail.

Tommy Sykes and Joshua Brown are not in custody at this time. South Roxana Police said Brown is currently staying in Rosewood Heights and Sykes is believed to be hiding with his girlfriend in East Alton.

On Dec. 27, 2016, the South Roxana Police Department received a delayed report of a stabbing which occurred on Park Avenue, South Roxana, earlier in the day. Multiple people witnessed the attack but failed to notify the police. The police were notified after the victim’s father learned about the attack and brought the 20-year-old white male to the police department to file a report.

The stabbing victim had a friend drive him to the hospital to be treated for the stab wounds to his back. The victim was treated then released from a local hospital. South Roxana Police Chief Bob Coles said an investigation revealed the attack was a retaliatory action against an alleged drug deal gone wrong the night before. The suspects were identified and the case was presented to the Madison County State’s Attorney for review.

“I can’t stress the importance of citizens calling the police when they witness a crime,” Police Chief Coles said. “These injuries could have easily been life-threatening where the victim collapsed on the roadway or en route to the hospital. I don’t believe the victims friends nor the independent witnesses would like to have the death of a 20-year-old on their mind because they failed to act and notify the police department.

“My officers worked around the clock for two days to be able to present this case to the State’s Attorney. I hope the citizens realize we need them to work with us in order to help fight the drug problem and the violence that is going on in our streets. My officers are dedicated but this problem cant be tackled alone.”

