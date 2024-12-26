WEST ALTON, MO. - Two individuals sustained serious injuries in a rollover crash late Monday night in West Alton, Missouri. The incident occurred at approximately 11:40 p.m. on December 23, 2024, in the southbound lanes of Highway 67, about a half-mile north of Highway 94.

One of those injured in the crash was a 16-year-old female from Godfrey.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the driver of a 1997 Lincoln MK8 lost control of the vehicle, which exited the roadway to the left, collided with the tree line, and subsequently overturned. Both occupants of the vehicle were ejected during the crash and were airlifted to a local hospital for treatment.

The names of the victims have not been disclosed by Missouri State Highway Patrol.

