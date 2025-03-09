JERSEY COUNTY — The Jersey County Sheriff's Office is investigating a motorcycle crash on Illinois Route 3 and Newbern Road near Grafton on Sunday, March 9, 2025.

According to Jersey County Sheriff Nick Manns, the incident involved two motorcycles.

As a result of the collision, he said two individuals, ages 22 and 37, sustained injuries and were airlifted to St. Louis University Hospital via ARCH medical helicopter.

The investigation is ongoing as authorities work to determine the circumstances surrounding the accident.

