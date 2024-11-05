EDWARDSVILLE — A two-vehicle crash involving two truck-tractor semi-trailers on Interstate 55 southbound near milepost 27 resulted in one person being transported with injuries at 10:47 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024.

The Illinois State Police (ISP) Troop 8 responded to the scene, about two miles south of the Homestead Rest Stop. According to a preliminary investigation, the circumstances surrounding the crash are still under review.

As a result of the incident, the right lane of the highway has been shut down to facilitate the response and investigation. No further information has been released regarding the condition of the injured individual or the cause of the crash.

Further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.