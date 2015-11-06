GODFREY - On Thursday evening, Nov. 5, 2015, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office responded to Casey’s General Store, 6301 Godfrey Road, Godfrey, in reference to an armed robbery. Deputies met with the store’s clerks and determined two unknown subjects robbed the business at gunpoint.

The robbery was captured on the stores video surveillance system. The suspects entered the business at approximately 10:34 p.m. Both suspects were wearing dark cloths and ski mask. One suspect was armed with a black in color handgun, which he pointed at the clerks. The suspects demanded money and forced one clerk to the ground, while ordering the second to retrieve the store’s money. After taking the money, which included a large amount of rolled change, the suspects fled the store on foot, in what is believed to be a northern direction.

Both suspects are described as younger black males (possibly teenagers or early twenties), short, with thin builds.

Article continues after sponsor message

Anyone having information related this incident is asked to contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at one of the following numbers:

618-692-4433 (Dispatch Center)

618-296-3000 (Anonymous Tip Line)

More like this: