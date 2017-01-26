BRUSSELS - Two Rivers National Wildlife Refuge near Brussels, Ill. will hold a Family Eagle Watching Day at the refuge visitor center from 12 - 4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11.  Attendees will see a live eagle during a presentation by TreeHouse Wildlife Center, learn about eagles, and have the opportunity to watch for eagles independently or with refuge rangers.

Family Eagle Watching Day activities include:

  • 12- 4 p.m. The visitor center will be open to provide information about eagles and will feature kids’ crafts and activities. A bald eagle photography exhibit will be on display.
  • 12- 4 p.m. Refuge rangers will be stationed with viewing scopes at hot spots for watching eagles.
  • 12:15, 2:15, and 3:15 p.m. Swan Lake levee tours with the refuge manager will drive down the levee and allow participants to watch for eagles and other wildlife (weather dependent); call to register in advance.
  • 1 p.m. A live eagle will be presented during an education program by TreeHouse Wildlife Center.

This event is free and open to the public.

