Two Rivers National Wildlife Refuge holds Family Eagle Watching Day Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. BRUSSELS - Two Rivers National Wildlife Refuge near Brussels, Ill. will hold a Family Eagle Watching Day at the refuge visitor center from 12 - 4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11. Attendees will see a live eagle during a presentation by TreeHouse Wildlife Center, learn about eagles, and have the opportunity to watch for eagles independently or with refuge rangers. Family Eagle Watching Day activities include: 12- 4 p.m. The visitor center will be open to provide information about eagles and will feature kids’ crafts and activities. A bald eagle photography exhibit will be on display. 12- 4 p.m. Refuge rangers will be stationed with viewing scopes at hot spots for watching eagles. 12:15, 2:15, and 3:15 p.m. Swan Lake levee tours with the refuge manager will drive down the levee and allow participants to watch for eagles and other wildlife (weather dependent); call to register in advance. 1 p.m. A live eagle will be presented during an education program by TreeHouse Wildlife Center. Article continues after sponsor message This event is free and open to the public. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip watch live → Live Now Our Daily Show! Ft. Jeremy Housewright, TNI, and More! Trending