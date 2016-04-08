BRUSSELS - Two Rivers National Wildlife Refuge will hold several free programs for families this spring and summer.

A Sunset Hike will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, April 29 starting in the Gilbert Lake Division parking area. Participants should register by April 28. The group will listen for frogs and watch for owls beginning their nightly activities.

The annual Mother’s Day Birding Hike will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 7 beginning in the Gilbert Lake Division parking area. Participants should register by May 5. Families can join to learn how to identify the hundreds of birds that stop at Two Rivers National Wildlife Refuge during their spring migration.

The popular Sounds of Spring Frog Call Walk will be held from 7-9 p.m. Saturday, May 7 at the Refuge Visitor Center. Participants should register by May 5. On this special evening walk, participants will enjoy the sounds of the frog calls that fill the air at Two Rivers National Wildlife Refuge. This program is great for kids 4 and up.

For one last adventure before school starts, an Outdoor Explorers Day Camp will be held from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Aug. 2-4 at the refuge visitor center. This free three day, day-camp will introduce children entering grades 3-5 to various outdoor activities including hiking, geocaching, canoeing, bird watching, and much more. Space is limited, register by July 15. Children should bring their own lunch and snacks and dress to be outside most of the day.

As monarch butterflies begin migrating south in late summer Two Rivers National Wildlife Refuge invites the public to become citizen scientists and report monarch butterfly sightings and seasonal changes in the environment during the Monarch Butterfly Citizen Science Program at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13. Participants should register by Aug. 12. At this program, participants will learn the stages of a monarch butterfly’s life cycle, how to watch for and report these stages, and how to attract monarch butterflies to their backyards. Then participants will have the opportunity to register to become a citizen scientist with Journey North and share monarch butterfly sightings.

For more information about these programs, call 618-883-2524 or email TwoRivers@fws.gov.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is committed to providing access to these programs for all participants. Please direct all requests for sign language interpreting services, close captioning, or other accommodation needs to Cortney Solum at 618-883-2524 or TTY 1-800-526-0844 with your request by close of business no later than five business days before each program.

