Two Rivers Family Fish Fair 2025

ALTON — The 36th annual Two Rivers Family Fishing Fair welcomed families to the National Great Rivers Museum on Saturday, June 7, 2025, offering free fishing activities, educational exhibits, and entertainment designed to connect children and adults with outdoor recreation and natural resources.

Hosted by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and the Two Rivers National Wildlife Refuge, the event featured more than 30 stations, including catch-and-release bluegill fishing, a One-Cast station where every participant earned a prize, and bow-fishing at moving and three-dimensional targets. Children who completed at least seven stations were rewarded with prizes and had the opportunity to catch trout from a stocked pond.

Scott Isringhausen, urban fishing coordinator for the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, said the fair has been held since 1990 and continues to attract strong participation despite weather challenges.

“We want to get kids hooked on fishing, and the Family Fishing Fair helps connect kids and families to fun outdoor activities,” he said. “Thanks to our generous sponsors, we're able to continue to offer this free event.”

The fair also featured appearances by Hall of Fame fisherman Jimmy Houston and Tim “Mountain Man” Guraedy from the television show “Duck Dynasty.” Additional attractions included a 4,000-gallon mobile aquarium showcasing Illinois River fish species, performances by “Camo the Clown” and the Lodge Brothers Band, and outdoor expert Alex Nagy from Twisted Cat Outdoors. Food and beverages were available throughout the day.

Charlie Deutsch, IDNR refuge manager, highlighted the event’s educational mission.

“A big part of our mission is kids get to experience a lot of new things,” Deutsch said. “It is a great opportunity for young kids to experience a lot of things in one location.”

Natural resources specialist Allison Kannington, who has participated in the fair for a decade, noted the event’s impact on families. “I am now bringing my own daughter here for the event,” she said. “We see kids who caught their first fish here bringing their kids to the Fishing Fair. It is magical for fishing and fly time to appreciate natural resources.”

The Two Rivers Family Fishing Fair ran from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., featuring casting lessons, knot-tying demonstrations, fishing gear giveaways, educational displays on local fish species, conservation information booths, live music, interactive games, and food vendors offering local cuisine. The event aimed to provide hands-on fishing experiences and educational workshops suitable for all ages.

