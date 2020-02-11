BETHALTO - Two Bethalto Police officers - Sgt. Ryan Dugger and Officer Kelly McLaughlin - were recognized for their contributions to narcotic suppression and enforcement within the village at Monday night's Bethalto Village Board Meeting.

"Both were awarded commendations for a recent investigation, which resulted in the seizure of approximately a 1/4-pound of methamphetamine, as well as additional narcotics and contraband," Bethalto Police Chief Mike Dixon said. "In addition to the commendation, Sgt. Dugger was awarded a Certificate of Recognition for outstanding contributions to narcotic suppression in the Village during the past 12 months. Congratulations to both officers and thank you for all you do."

