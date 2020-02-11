Two of Bethalto's Finest Recognized for Outstanding Performance Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. BETHALTO - Two Bethalto Police officers - Sgt. Ryan Dugger and Officer Kelly McLaughlin - were recognized for their contributions to narcotic suppression and enforcement within the village at Monday night's Bethalto Village Board Meeting. Article continues after sponsor message "Both were awarded commendations for a recent investigation, which resulted in the seizure of approximately a 1/4-pound of methamphetamine, as well as additional narcotics and contraband," Bethalto Police Chief Mike Dixon said. "In addition to the commendation, Sgt. Dugger was awarded a Certificate of Recognition for outstanding contributions to narcotic suppression in the Village during the past 12 months. Congratulations to both officers and thank you for all you do." More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending