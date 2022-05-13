Two More Members Join The RBGA Roster

GODFREY – The RiverBend Growth Association recently welcomed two new members to its membership roster in the past month. Its newest members are Camp Electric and Engineering Inc. and Theodora Farms.

Camp Electric and Engineering Inc. has new owners and a new direction. Jonathan and Stacey Wolff purchased the former Camp Electric and Heating Inc. and became its new owners at the start of 2022. They have launched a rebranding to reflect the new business and its forward direction.

Jonathan Wolff, P.E., has over 18 years of electrical engineering experience including preconstruction engineering, project management, electrical estimating, and design/build engineering. Currently working in the industry as vice president, Stacey Wolff, P.E., is a professional civil engineer and a licensed land surveyor.

Located at 3113 Washington Avenue in Alton, the company offers both commercial and residential services throughout the Riverbend and St. Louis Metro East regions currently. They are a member of the local IBEW.

“The vision we have is to make our local area aware of our capabilities and expand a well-established company into further territories and additional electrical markets,” said Owner Jonathan Wolff. “Some of the areas we specialize in are residential and commercial solar, commercial design/build projects, K-12, higher education, municipalities, and warehouse work.”

To learn more about Camp Electric and Engineering Inc., visit online at campelectricinc.com or call (618) 462-9287.

Theodora Farms is a 10-acre USDA-certified organic vegetable, herb, and flower farm in Godfrey. Located at 4835 N. Alby Road, the farm serves the Illinois Riverbend region, the Lower Illinois River Valley, and the St. Louis Metropolitan area.

Founded in 2019, sustainable practices are used to produce the farm's vegetables, herbs, flowers, and annual fruits. These practices build soil and maintain biological diversity while producing top-quality seasonal foods.

From its onsite FarmStore, customers can buy freshly harvested produce along with other locally produced items such as pasture-raised eggs, honey, jams, seasonal fruits, and more.

Customers can also make their selections in person at the Tower Grove and U-City Farmers’ Markets on Saturday mornings throughout the April-to-October market season. Or they can shop online to fulfill their fresh harvest needs.

Theodora Farms also offers opportunities to the community to support its efforts through its Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) program. CSA shareholders invest an annual fee in exchange for a weekly or bi-weekly harvest share. Shareholders enjoy a seasonal selection of the best from the harvest. Both home delivery and pick-up options are available.

The farm grows over 40 types of organic vegetables, including tomatoes, lettuce, carrots, potatoes, onions, spinach, and strawberries and sugar snap peas. Harvested crops further include an array of herbs, as well as a variety of beautiful flowers that are offered as hand-made bouquets throughout the growing season.

“We joined the RBGA to support our local economy, learn and be updated on businesses in our community, and reinforce the amazing things going on in the Riverbend,” noted General Manager Kris Larson. “We hope to meet the wide range of business owners and managers in our region that we otherwise have little opportunity to meet. We also hope to learn of opportunities to collaborate with other businesses.”

To learn more about Theodora Farms, visit online at theodorafarms.com or call (618) 208-7738.

The RiverBend Growth Association is the Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development organization for the 11 communities known as the Riverbend. For more information about the Growth Association, please visit www.growthassociation.com or call (618) 467-2280.

