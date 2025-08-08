

WEST ALTON- The St. Charles County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the two men who died in a helicopter crash on Thursday morning as 35-year-old Nicholas R. Fulton of Salem, Missouri, and 37-year-old Michael C. Curry of Ashley, Illinois.

The crash occurred around 11 a.m. when the helicopter struck power lines, causing them to fall onto a barge and ignite a fire, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. First responders confirmed the helicopter crashed onto the barge and caught fire.

J.F. Electric, the employer of one of the victims, released a statement expressing sorrow over the incident. “It is with deep sadness that we confirm a serious incident occurred earlier today involving one of our employees and a subcontractor,” the statement said. “Tragically, the incident resulted in the passing of both the employee and subcontractor.”

