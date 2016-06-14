BETHALTO - On Monday, June 13, 2016, at approximately 11:38 p.m. the Madison County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Casey’s General Store, at 5256 State Route 140, Bethalto, Illinois, in reference to a report of an Armed Robbery.

Madison County Sheriff’s Deputies were assisted by members of the Illinois State Police and the Bethalto Police Department in their response. Deputies met with the attendants who reported that two unknown masked men had just robbed the store at gunpoint.

The investigation revealed the suspects entered the business at approximately 11:33 pm, both armed with black in color pistols, demanding money. The attendants cooperated with the suspects, who fled the area on foot, with an undisclosed amount of U.S. Currency. A perimeter was set up and a Granite City Police Department Canine Unit responded, but the suspects were not apprehended.

The suspects are described as follows:

SUSPECT #1

YOUNG MALE 16-20 YEARS OF AGE

UNKNOWN RACE

5’6” TO 5’8” TALL

130 - 150 POUNDS

BLACK HOODIE, WITH AN ASIAN SYMBOL ON THE FRONT

BLACK JEANS WITH BLACK AND WHITE SHOES

A WHITE MASK, SIMILAR TO AN AIRSOFT OR PAINTBALL MASK

SUSPECT #2

YOUNG WHITE MALE 16-20 YEARS OF AGE

130 - 150 POUNDS

WEARING ALL BLACK WITH BLACK SHOES AND BLACK GLASSES

BLUE BANDANA COVERING HIS NOSE AND MOUTH

BROWN SHAGGY HAIR

Surveillance images of the suspects are attached for publication. Suspect #1 stands at the door during the robbery, while suspect #2 approaches the counter as captured in the images.

Anyone having information related to this incident is asked to contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at one of the following numbers:

618-692-4433 (Dispatch Center)

618-692-0871 (Investigations)

618-296-3000 (Anonymous Tip Line)

