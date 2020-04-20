SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) Monday announced 1,151 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 59 additional deaths. Two men in Madison County in their 80s were also listed in the Sunday to Monday statewide COVID-19 deaths.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 31,508 cases, including 1,349 deaths, in 95 counties in Illinois.

This is a synopsis of the other statewide COVID-19 deaths from Sunday to Monday:

- Boone County: 1 male 70s

- Cook County: 1 female 30s, 1 male 40s, 2 females 50s, 1 male 50s, 6 males 60s, 4 females 70s, 6 males 70s, 3 females 80s, 10 males 80s, 2 females 90s, 2 females 100+

- DuPage County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s, 2 females 90s

- Jackson County: 1 male 80s

- Jasper County: 1 female 80s

- Kane County: 1 male 80s

- Lake County: 1 male 40s, 1 male 50s, 1 unknown 50s, 1female 60s, 2 males 70s, 1 male 90s

- Livingston County: 1 female 80s

- Macon County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 90s

- Madison County: 2 males 80s

- Will County: 1 male 80s

Cass and White counties are now reporting cases. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

For all personal protective equipment (PPE) donations, email PPE.donations@illinois.gov. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered.

