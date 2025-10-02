EDWARDSVILLE — Two longtime Madison County employees were recently recognized for their service as they prepare for retirement.

The Madison County Board honored Karon Wolfe, who retired Sept. 26, and Janis Hagnauer, who will retire Oct. 3, during its September board meeting.

“Janis and Karon exemplify what public service is about,” Chairman Chris Slusser said. “Their commitment has made a lasting difference in the lives of residents and in the strength of our county government.”

Wolfe, who retired Sept. 26, started with Madison County Community Development in the summer of 1989. As a planner, she guided residents through the process of finding safe and stable housing.

Over the course of her career, she helped more than 2,000 individuals achieve homeownership in communities across the county. Her service reflected loyalty, passion for public service and a commitment to improving the lives of residents.

Hagnauer began her career with the county in 1991 in the Chief County Assessor’s Office. In 2021, she transitioned to the Board of Review, where she will conclude her career on Oct. 3.

Known for her consistency, attention to detail and steady leadership, Hagnauer earned a reputation as a trusted colleague. Her work ethic and compassion set a standard for others.

Hagnauer’s replacement, Jamie Oliver, was appointed during the Sept. 17 board meeting.

Slusser said the county is grateful for the women’s many years of dedication.

“We wish them nothing but the best as they enjoy retirement and the next chapter of their lives,” he said.

