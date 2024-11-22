ALTON — Shalom Harvest is scheduled to distribute food baskets to families in need on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, from 10 a.m. to noon. The initiative aims to provide assistance amid rising prices that have left many struggling to feed their families.

The distribution will take place at two locations in Alton: Tabernacle Church at 2521 Amelia St. and Today's Beauty Supply at 1415 Central Ave. In total, five hubs will be operational across the region, including the Shalom Church Lindbergh Campus, Skate King Roller Rink, and Shalom Church Berkeley Campus. Food will be distributed until it runs out.

The program will distribute a total of 1,000 food baskets, with 200 available at each site. The drive-through format will be first come, first served, allowing families to collect food without leaving their vehicles.

"Everything is high right now; food prices are astronomical. People are really struggling how to feed families and kids," said Jacqueline O’Quinn, emphasizing the importance of the event. "Being able to give people food struggling at this time is everything."

