Our Daily Show Interview! Mark Bland & Luke Roberts To Be Inducted I.S.L.W. Hall of Fame!

SAINT LOUIS - Two local wrestlers will be inducted into the Independent St. Louis Wrestling Hall of Fame.

Luke Roberts and Mark Bland stopped by “Our Daily Show!” with C.J. Nasello to talk about their upcoming enshrinement into the Hall of Fame. At 1 p.m. on Sunday, June 22, 2025, at Andre’s Banquet Center in St. Louis, Roberts and Bland will be inducted along with the rest of their class. The community is invited to come out, meet the wrestlers and enjoy the ceremony.

“You hear the term ‘Hall of Famer’ and you never think that’s going to happen for you. You always go out there for the love of the professional wrestling industry,” said Roberts. “St. Louis, for decades, has been one of the hotbeds for professional wrestling.”

Tickets cost $30 in advance or $35 at the door. This year’s inductees are Ed Smith, Harley Race, Douglas O'Shea, Luke Roberts, Frank “Reed” Root, Jeremy Lightfoot, Doc J. Lombardi, Peggy Minder, Pete Madden, Mark Bland, Steve Sharp, Chris Knight, MsChif and Ace Strange.

Bland noted that the Independent St. Louis Wrestling Hall of Fame is an important part of sports history in the area. Not only does the Hall of Fame recognize regional wrestlers, but it also serves as a network for wrestlers to connect across state and generational lines.

“A lot of money from this business was made in that room, and they understand how that business works from top to bottom. This really is a true professional Hall of Fame in sports,” Bland explained. “It’s a very busy business to get into, and people don’t realize how many tentacles that octopus really has.”

Bland and Roberts have a deep passion for professional wrestling. They shared that they might only play to a room of a couple dozen spectators, but they’re always committed to giving a good show. Their commitment to the character and the sport helps them create a powerful experience for audience members.

“You find a way to look yourself in the mirror and go out in front of the crowd and say, ‘Today, there’s only 25 people out there. They paid to get in here. It’s a small crowd. I might get paid in hotdogs today. But I want to become good at showcasing this character, this act, to the people, and I will focus on that as my primary goal,’” Bland said. “You’ve got to get up and go, ‘I want to be out there. Half-naked with baby oil on me, looking great, but I want to be out there and then get hit in the face with an elbow.’ You have to want that.”

Roberts echoed Bland, noting that a commitment to the character is a necessary part of successful pro wrestling. He is proud to be a part of the professional wrestling world and, though the induction surprised him, deeply honored by the recognition.

“You’ve got to be able to live the persona. And that’s what those wrestlers do each and every night,” he said. “They give you every ounce of energy they’ve got…That is who you are 24/7, and that’s how you become a success in professional wrestling.”

Their commitment and passion are main reasons why Bland and Roberts are receiving recognition from the Independent St. Louis Wrestling Hall of Fame. For more information about the induction ceremony, including how to get tickets, visit the official Facebook event page.

