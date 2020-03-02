ST. LOUIS – Lewis and Clark Community College Art students Kaleigh Grace and Amber Miller are featured in Art St. Louis’ Varsity Art XXIV this spring.

The multimedia exhibition, which runs Feb. 28-March 26 in the Art St. Louis Gallery in downtown St. Louis, features original artworks by 40 St. Louis regional graduate and undergraduate artists from Missouri and Illinois. A free public opening reception will take place from 6-8 p.m., Friday, March 6.

The artists featured this year represent 20 St. Louis regional colleges and universities.

“Three Skulls.” 2019. Oil on Canvas, 19“x25”. $240. Amber Miller, Alton, Illinois. Professor: Chris Brennan, Lewis and Clark Community College. @http.ambermiller

Grace, of Dow, is a fine art photographer and student of L&C Associate Professor of Art Jeff Vaughn. Her piece, “Flourish,” is a chromogenic print, captured on film.

“The intertwined relationship between the human body and nature is the vessel for my artistic passion,” Grace said. “The female form serves as an intimate parallel to the raw

beauty of the natural world. Through my images, I further seek to empower my subjects and to make them feel seen and beautiful.”

Amber Miller, of Alton, is a painter and student of L&C Art Program Coordinator and Associate Professor of Art Chris Brennan. Her piece, “Three Skulls,” is oil on canvas.

“I wanted to really focus on the colors and brush strokes – how they can add value to the painting,” Miller said. “I allow the wash underneath to decorate areas and create broken colors which I think is pleasing to look at. I also create short strokes to give the painting a very animated look. That’s what I love about being in control of my brush, I am able to make still lives come alive.”

“Flourish.” 2019. Chromogenic Print, Image Captured on Film, 24”x36”. $350. Kaleigh Grace, Dow, Illinois. Professor: Jeff Vaughn, Lewis and Clark Community College. @kaleighgraceart

Miller says she draws inspiration from other artists such as Paul Ce?zanne, but has a style of her own.

“I’m inspired to develop my own recognizable style,” she said. “I am drawn to traditional still life subjects for their timeless appeal.”

This annual exhibit is a collaboration between Art Saint Louis and the participating collegiate institutions, their art faculty and students. Art Saint Louis’ Artistic Director works closely with art faculty, inviting them to select two outstanding art students to represent their art department and institution in the annual show.

“Every year it is a challenge to select only two students for participation in this exhibit since so many of our students are worthy of it,” Brennan said. “But Kaleigh and Amber have

certainly demonstrated exemplary skill and ambition, and we are proud to have them represent the Lewis and Clark Art Department.”

This year’s exhibit presents 40 artworks in a variety of media, including ceramics,

drawing, mixed media, painting, photography, printmaking, sculpture and video, which are representative of contemporary art and trends.

Learn more about the show at https://artstlouis.org/index.php/exhibition-schedule/up-next-in-the-gallery/va-xxiv or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/events/1319725661540848/. Join the Facebook event for the opening reception at https://www.facebook.com/events/1019987555060872/

