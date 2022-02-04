ST. LOUIS – World Wide Technology Raceway will host two job fairs -- on Thursday, February 24, from 4-6:30 p.m., and Saturday, February 26 from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. -- in preparation for the 2022 event season. Many positions, in all departments, are available. Positions also are available at the Gateway Kartplex.

WWTR is the home of NASCAR, INDYCAR and NHRA racing in the St. Louis-Metro East region and will present its inaugural NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, June 5.

First job fair: Thursday, February 24, from 4-6:30 p.m.

Second job fair: Saturday, February 26, 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

The job fairs will be held in the infield media center, inside the oval track.

Full-time and part-time positions in many departments are available.

The WWTR event operations and ticket sales departments also need college students for summer internships.

Prospective candidates should bring a resume and identification and must be able to pass a background check.

WWTR is located just five minutes from downtown St. Louis, at 700 Raceway Boulevard in Madison, Illinois.

For more information, please visit: www.wwtraceway.com/careers.

For more information, please call (618) 215-8888 or visit www.WWTRaceway.com. Follow WWTR on social media (@wwtraceway) for additional information.

About World Wide Technology Raceway

World Wide Technology Raceway (WWTR) is the home of NASCAR, INDYCAR, and NHRA racing in the St. Louis region. Located just five minutes from downtown St. Louis and covering more than 600 acres, WWTR is the largest outdoor entertainment facility in the area. WWTR’s facilities include a 1/4-mile drag strip, 1.25-mile superspeedway, recently expanded 2.0-mile road course, the Gateway Kartplex (a state-of-the-art karting facility), and the adjacent Gateway National Golf Links. WWTR and owner Curtis Francois have been recognized with several awards, including: 2021 Comcast Community Champion of the Year; 2021 Jack Buck Award; 2020 NASCAR Drive for Diversity Track Award; 2018 Innovator Award from the St. Louis Convention & Visitors Commission; 2017 Outstanding Facility of the Year Award from the Race Track Business Conference; and the 2017 Spirit of St. Louis Award from the St. Louis Attractions Association.

