JERSEYVILLE - The Jersey County State's Attorney Ben Goetten has released information about a case involving two Jersey residents with the alleged offense of theft from the Stadium Theatre.

Two Jerseyville residents - Sara L. Johnson, a/k/a Sara L. Heafner, and Jerrard E. Weigler - are accused of the offense of theft, that each defendant knowingly exerted unauthorized control over property of the Stadium Theatre, being U.S. currency, having a total value of excess of $10,000 but less than $100,000, intending to deprive Stadium Theatre permanently of the use of the property, in violation of Chapter 720, Act 5, Section 16-1(a)(1) of the Illinois Compiled Statutes.

Johnson is age 32, and Weigler is age 36.

The amount of the bail has been set at $15,000 for both defendants.

